Netsol (NTWK) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Netsol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) has already dropped $-0.27 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.86, Netsol has moved 7.00% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 1.31% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Netsol investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:17:27 est.

About Netsol Technologies, Inc.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® - help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

