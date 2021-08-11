Netsol (NTWK) falls 3.04% on Moderate Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTWK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Netsol Technologies, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: NTWK) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 3.04% decrease. Netsol opened at $4.66 before trading between $4.57 and $4.42 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Netsol’s market cap fall to $50,427,793 on 7,922 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,733.

About Netsol Technologies, Inc.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® - help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

