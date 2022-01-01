Netscout Systems (NTCT) falls 0.81% for December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTCT - Market Data & News Trade

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) shares fell 0.81%, or $0.27 per share, to close Friday at $33.08. After opening the day at $33.41, shares of Netscout Systems fluctuated between $33.90 and $33.04. 225,146 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 446,373. Friday's activity brought Netscout Systems’s market cap to $2,443,775,473.

Netscout Systems is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts..

About Netscout Systems Inc

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Its market and technology leadership stems from combining its patented smart data technology with smart analytics. The company provides real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Its approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Its nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets.

