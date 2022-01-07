Netgear (NTGR) falls 1.64% to Close at $30.06 on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NTGR - Market Data & News Trade

Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 1.64%, or $0.5 per share, to close Thursday at $30.06. After opening the day at $30.69, shares of Netgear fluctuated between $31.00 and $29.74. 279,922 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 335,157. Thursday's activity brought Netgear’s market cap to $918,140,315.

Netgear is headquartered in San Jose, California, and employs more than 1008 people.

About Netgear Inc

NETGEAR® has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe.

