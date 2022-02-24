NetFlix (NFLX) gains 6.14% in Light Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFLX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NetFlix Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock gained $22.57, accounting for a 6.14% increase. NetFlix opened at $355.00 before trading between $390.73 and $354.72 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw NetFlix’s market cap rise to $172,313,306,970 on 7,013,176 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,154,576.

About NetFlix Inc

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

