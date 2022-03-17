NetFlix (NFLX) Climbs 2.35% on March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFLX - Market Data & News Trade

Today NetFlix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading 2.35% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:35 est, was $364.98. NetFlix has climbed $8.405 over the previous day’s close.

2,189,154 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, NetFlix has a YTD change of 40.65%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-19.

About NetFlix Inc

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

