Net Element Inc. (NETE) gains 6.0090% for June 29

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 6.0090% to end trading Tuesday at $12.35 per share - a net change of $0.7. Shares traded between $12.41 and $11.33 throughout the day.

About Net Element Inc.

Net Element, Inc. operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ('SME') in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S., the Company aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services using various technology solutions and Aptito, the Company's cloud-based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omnichannel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 and 2018 Technology Fast 500™. In 2017, the Company was recognized by South Florida Business Journal as one of 2016's fastest-growing technology companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

