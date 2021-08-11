Net 1 UEPS (UEPS) falls 7.14% on Moderate Volume August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UEPS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: UEPS) stock fell $0.33, accounting for a 7.14% decrease. Net 1 UEPS opened at $4.61 before trading between $4.66 and $4.27 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Net 1 UEPS’s market cap fall to $242,633,331 on 77,585 shares -below their 30-day average of 103,669.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa and Asia. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

