Neptune Wellness (NEPT) falls 2.13% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEPT - Market Data & News Trade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares fell 2.13%, or $0.0079 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.36. After opening the day at $0.37, shares of Neptune Wellness fluctuated between $0.38 and $0.35. 618,869 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,063,330. Tuesday's activity brought Neptune Wellness’s market cap to $60,870,729.

Neptune Wellness is headquartered in Laval, Quebec..

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. The Company has in excess of 100 customers across several verticals including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods. Neptune's wholly owned subsidiary, 9354-7537 Québec Inc., is licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The Company also has a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina to process hemp biomass into extracts. Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis and hemp industries. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, the Company sees applications for hemp-derived extracts in the U.S. beyond existing markets and product forms and into personal care and home care markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

Visit Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022 Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century