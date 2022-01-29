Neovasc (NVCN) gains 2.95% in Light Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVCN - Market Data & News Trade

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares gained 2.95%, or $0.0118 per share, to close Friday at $0.41. After opening the day at $0.40, shares of Neovasc fluctuated between $0.44 and $0.40. 289,834 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 399,658. Friday's activity brought Neovasc’s market cap to $27,845,983.

Neovasc is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia..

About Neovasc Inc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

