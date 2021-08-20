Neovasc (NVCN) gains 1.89% in Light Trading on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVCN - Market Data & News Trade

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN), a Richmond, British Columbia, company, gained to close at $0.76 Thursday after gaining $0.0141 (1.89%) on volume of 511,751 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.85 to a low of $0.74 while Neovasc’s market cap now stands at $51,364,153.

About Neovasc Inc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

