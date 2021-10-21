Neonode (NEON) falls 0.33% for October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEON - Market Data & News Trade

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell to close at $9.11 Wednesday after losing $0.03 (0.33%) on volume of 50,149 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.17 to a low of $8.83 while Neonode’s market cap now stands at $104,951,764.

About Neonode Inc.

Neonode Inc. is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 75 million products and the company holds more than 120 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, medical, avionics, and automotive industries. Neonode operates in three business areas: HMI Solutions, HMI Products and Remote Sensing Solutions. In HMI Solutions, Neonode offers customized touch and gesture control solutions for different markets and segments, including the military & avionics and industrial segments. In HMI Products, the company provides standardized sensor modules for contactless touch, touch and gesture sensing applications relevant to many industries, including the elevator and interactive kiosk segments. In Remote Sensing Solutions, Neonode offers software solutions for driver and in-cabin monitoring in vehicles.

Visit Neonode Inc.’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

[More]

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

[More]

How Entrepreneurs Can Build and Maintain Successful Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

The first three quarters of 2021 have brought ample opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking capital investments. According to a report from PitchBook, overall venture capital funding in the U.S. hit a new record of $238.7 billion raised in the first nine months of the year, crushing the previous annual record of $166.4 billion that was raised in all of 2020. Early-stage capital alone has exceeded $54 billion through Sept. 30, beating last year's record volume of $44 billion.

With more opportunity, however, comes more competition. Entrepreneurs who have decided to seek venture capital or private equity investment will need to stand out. Strategizing around getting and keeping investor attention early on can help.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Neonode Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Neonode Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens