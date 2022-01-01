Neogenomics (NEO) falls 0.09% on Moderate Volume December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEO - Market Data & News Trade

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a Fort Myers, Florida, company, fell to close at $34.12 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.09%) on volume of 1,012,635 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $34.74 to a low of $33.86 while Neogenomics’s market cap now stands at $4,200,937,960.

Neogenomics currently has roughly 1600 employees.

About Neogenomics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

