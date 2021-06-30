Neogen Corp. (NEOG) gains 0.3890% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEOG - Market Data & News Trade

Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares gained 0.3890% to end trading Tuesday at $46.50 per share - a net change of $0.18. Shares traded between $46.67 and $46.17 throughout the day.

About Neogen Corp.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

