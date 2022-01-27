NeoGames SA (NGMS) falls 7.53% to Close at $22.12 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGMS - Market Data & News Trade

NeoGames SA (NASDAQ: NGMS), a Building C, 16th Floor, company, fell to close at $22.12 Wednesday after losing $1.8 (7.53%) on volume of 204,492 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.55 to a low of $21.95 while NeoGames SA’s market cap now stands at $552,642,873.

About NeoGames SA

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

