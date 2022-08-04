Nemaura Medical (NMRD) Climbs 9.80% on August 4

Today Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) is trading 9.80% up.

The latest price, as of 10:38:08 est, was $2.24. Nemaura Medical has risen $0.2 in trading today.

3,739 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Nemaura Medical has moved YTD 55.26%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Nemaura Medical Inc

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT™, and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura is planning to submit a PMA application for sugarBEAT® during the second quarter of 2020 for FDA review of this device under medical device regulations. proBEAT™ comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

