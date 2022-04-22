NBT. (NBTB) Drops 1.15% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBTB - Market Data & News Trade

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares lost 1.15%, or $0.415 per share, as on 12:01:40 est today. After Opening the Day at $35.92, 18,686 shares of NBT. exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $36.07 and $35.53.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 5.57%.

NBT. is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About NBT Bancorp. Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, N.Y., with total assets of $9.7 billion at December 31, 2019. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 146 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a full-service 401(k) plan recordkeeping firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, N.Y., is a full-service insurance agency.

