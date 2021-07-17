NavSight Holdings Inc - Class A (NSH) gains 0.40% for July 16

NavSight Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: NSH) shares gained 0.40%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $10.00. After opening the day at $9.95, shares of NavSight fluctuated between $10.00 and $9.94. 105,968 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 86,708. Friday's activity brought NavSight’s market cap to $230,000,000.

NavSight is headquartered in Reston, Virginia..

About NavSight Holdings Inc - Class A

NavSight Holdings, Inc. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer