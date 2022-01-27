Navient (NAVI) drops 12.72% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAVI - Market Data & News Trade

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares dropped 12.72%, or $2.355 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.16. After opening the day at $17.75, shares of Navient fluctuated between $18.12 and $16.09. 6,404,067 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,745,115. Wednesday's activity brought Navient’s market cap to $2,605,351,393.

Navient is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and employs more than 6700 people.

About Navient Corp

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

