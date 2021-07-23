Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) gains 1.10% for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAVB - Market Data & News

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) shares gained 1.10%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $1.84. After opening the day at $1.85, shares of Navideaceuticals fluctuated between $1.86 and $1.77. 25,830 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 132,182. Thursday's activity brought Navideaceuticals’s market cap to $53,406,758.

Navideaceuticals is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio..

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea's Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea's strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company's pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

