Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) falls 2.83% in Light Trading on January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGVC - Market Data & News Trade

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) shares fell 2.83%, or $0.4 per share, to close Friday at $13.75. After opening the day at $14.16, shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage fluctuated between $14.18 and $13.59. 39,814 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 55,197. Friday's activity brought Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s market cap to $311,353,488.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado..

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

Visit Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles