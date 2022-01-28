Natural Gas Services, (NGS) falls 5.21% on Strong Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NGS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: NGS) stock fell $0.57, accounting for a 5.21% decrease. Natural Gas Services, opened at $11.14 before trading between $11.35 and $10.36 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Natural Gas Services,’s market cap fall to $135,211,516 on 56,074 shares -above their 30-day average of 20,333.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

