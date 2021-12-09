Natural Alternatives, (NAII) falls 0.16% on Strong Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAII - Market Data & News Trade

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAII), a Carlsbad, California, company, fell to close at $12.86 Wednesday after losing $0.02 (0.16%) on volume of 66,035 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.00 to a low of $12.75 while Natural Alternatives,’s market cap now stands at $81,854,993.

About Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAI), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Its comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to its clients including scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

