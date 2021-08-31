National Western Life (NWLI) falls 1.09% to Close at $225.13 on August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NWLI - Market Data & News Trade

National Western Life Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: NWLI), a Austin, Texas, company, fell to close at $225.13 Monday after losing $2.47 (1.09%) on volume of 11,565 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $230.25 to a low of $225.00 while National Western Life’s market cap now stands at $773,551,183.

About National Western Life Group Inc - Class A

National Western Life Group, Inc. is the parent organization of National Western Life Insurance Company, which is the parent organization of Ozark National Life Insurance Company, both stock life insurance companies in aggregate offering a broad portfolio of individual universal life, whole life and term insurance plans, as well as annuity products. At September 30, 2020, National Western Life Group, Inc. maintained consolidated total assets of $12.4 billion, consolidated stockholders' equity of $2.2 billion, and combined life insurance inforce of $22.2 billion.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

