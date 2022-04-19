National Storage Affiliates (NSA) Rises 2.00% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) moved 2.00% Tuesday.

As of 12:07:06 est, National Storage Affiliates sits at $65.07 and has moved $1.27 so far today.

National Storage Affiliates has moved 3.79% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.38% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

