National Security, (NSEC) falls 1.00% on Moderate Volume August 6

Today, National Security Group, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: NSEC) stock fell $0.1094, accounting for a 1.00% decrease. National Security, opened at $10.83 before trading between $10.83 and $10.44 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw National Security,’s market cap fall to $27,403,907 on 355 shares -below their 30-day average of 681.

The National Security Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance and life insurance. The property and casualty subsidiaries of the Company, National Security Fire and Casualty and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage, including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance in approximately ten states. Its life insurance subsidiary, National Security Insurance Company, offers a basic line of life and health and accident insurance products in approximately seven states. The Company operates across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

