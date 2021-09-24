National Retail Properties (NNN) falls 1.04% to Close at $44.75 on September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NNN - Market Data & News Trade

National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE: NNN) shares fell 1.04%, or $0.47 per share, to close Thursday at $44.75. After opening the day at $45.28, shares of National Retail Properties fluctuated between $45.57 and $44.59. 1,031,383 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 999,011. Thursday's activity brought National Retail Properties’s market cap to $7,858,073,956.

National Retail Properties is headquartered in Orlando, Florida..

About National Retail Properties Inc

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

