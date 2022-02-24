National Presto Industries, (NPK) gains 3.79% to Close at $80.35 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NPK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Presto Industries, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: NPK) stock gained $2.93, accounting for a 3.79% increase. National Presto Industries, opened at $76.84 before trading between $80.94 and $76.40 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw National Presto Industries,’s market cap rise to $565,659,983 on 136,920 shares -above their 30-day average of 44,886.

About National Presto Industries, Inc.

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company manufactures defense products, housewares and small appliances, and absorbent products. National's products include precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products for the U.S. Department of Defense, pressure cookers and canners, and private label diapers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

