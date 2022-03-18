National Presto Industries, (NPK) Down 2.76% for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NPK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) lost $2.19 to finish the day Friday at $77.08.

The company opened at $79.43 and shares fluctuated between $79.83 and $77.07 with 146,663 shares trading hands.

National Presto Industries, is averaging 78,451 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 2.19% YTD.

National Presto Industries, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About National Presto Industries, Inc.

National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company manufactures defense products, housewares and small appliances, and absorbent products. National's products include precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products for the U.S. Department of Defense, pressure cookers and canners, and private label diapers.

