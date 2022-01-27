National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) falls 2.39% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NESR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, National Energy Services Reunited Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: NESR) stock fell $0.24, accounting for a 2.39% decrease. National Energy Services Reunited opened at $10.14 before trading between $10.32 and $9.63 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw National Energy Services Reunited’s market cap fall to $891,264,075 on 235,365 shares -above their 30-day average of 222,173.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

