National Cinemedia (NCMI) falls 0.37% on Strong Volume August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NCMI - Market Data & News Trade

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) fell to close at $2.72 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.37%) on volume of 983,531 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.80 to a low of $2.60 while National Cinemedia’s market cap now stands at $220,473,305.

About National Cinemedia Inc

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

Visit National Cinemedia Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on National Cinemedia Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: National Cinemedia Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer