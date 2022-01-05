Nasdaq - 144A (NDAQ) falls 2.50% to Close at $197.39 on January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NDAQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nasdaq Inc - 144A Inc’s (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock fell $5.07, accounting for a 2.50% decrease. Nasdaq - 144A opened at $200.11 before trading between $201.84 and $195.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Nasdaq - 144A’s market cap fall to $33,007,951,567 on 1,342,234 shares -above their 30-day average of 640,376.

Nasdaq - 144A employs around 4099 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Nasdaq Inc - 144A

Nasdaq is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,500 listed companies with a market value of over $9.1 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

