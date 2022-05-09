NantHealth (NH) Gains 4.02% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NH - Market Data & News Trade

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) shares have risen 4.02% today on 150,630 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 80,353 shares traded.

After today’s close at $0.70 the company has a 50 day moving average of $0.7392.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

NantHealth has moved 36.49% so far this year.

About NantHealth Inc

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth helps its customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications, and other industries, to automate, understand, and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable.

