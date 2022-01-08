NanoViricides (NNVC) falls 1.28% for January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NNVC - Market Data & News

NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 1.28%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $3.08. After opening the day at $3.09, shares of NanoViricides fluctuated between $3.23 and $3.07. 31,015 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 146,898. Friday's activity brought NanoViricides’s market cap to $35,497,000.

NanoViricides is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut..

About NanoViricides Inc

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Its lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, it is developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

