NanoViricides (NNVC) Climbs 7.46% on March 18

Today NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) is trading 7.46% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:30 est, was $2.20. NanoViricides has climbed $0.153 in trading today.

44,433 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, NanoViricides has moved YTD 44.89%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-13.

About NanoViricides Inc

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Its lead drug candidate is NV-HHV-101 with its first indication as dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash. In addition, it is developing a clinical candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for this drug because of its dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

