NanoVibronix (NAOV) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for June 1

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) has already climbed $0.0623 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.71, NanoVibronix has moved 8.80% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 0.74% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for NanoVibronix investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:52 est.

About NanoVibronix Inc

NanoVibronix, Inc. is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals.

