NanoVibronix (NAOV) falls 4.84% for August 30

Today, NanoVibronix Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock fell $0.15, accounting for a 4.84% decrease. NanoVibronix opened at $3.11 before trading between $3.19 and $2.91 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw NanoVibronix’s market cap fall to $71,123,420 on 5,713,789 shares -below their 30-day average of 38,680,229.

About NanoVibronix Inc

NanoVibronix, Inc. is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®, all of which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

