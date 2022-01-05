Nanostring (NSTG) falls 7.50% for January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares fell 7.50%, or $3.14 per share, to close Tuesday at $38.72. After opening the day at $41.73, shares of Nanostring fluctuated between $41.73 and $37.98. 673,871 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 509,518. Tuesday's activity brought Nanostring’s market cap to $1,767,622,866.

Nanostring is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and employs more than 270 people.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

