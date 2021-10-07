Nanostring (NSTG) falls 2.10% in Active Trading on October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSTG - Market Data & News Trade

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG), a Seattle, Washington, company, fell to close at $44.68 Wednesday after losing $0.96 (2.10%) on volume of 462,471 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $46.79 to a low of $44.47 while Nanostring’s market cap now stands at $2,033,906,607.

Nanostring currently has roughly 270 employees.

About Nanostring Technologies Inc

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

