Naked Brand (NAKD) falls 4.93% in Active Trading on September 1

Today, Naked Brand Group Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell $0.0346, accounting for a 4.93% decrease. Naked Brand opened at $0.70 before trading between $0.70 and $0.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Naked Brand’s market cap fall to $605,588,057 on 54,211,341 shares -above their 30-day average of 44,249,715.

About Naked Brand Group Ltd

Naked Brand Group Limited is a leading intimate apparel and swimwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of 8 company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. Brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Davenport, Fayreform, Hickory, Lovable, Pleasure State and Fredericks of Hollywood.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

