Myriad Genetics, (MYGN) falls 3.09% to Close at $26.03 on January 25

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a Salt Lake City, Utah, company, fell to close at $26.03 Tuesday after losing $0.83 (3.09%) on volume of 517,151 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.42 to a low of $25.19 while Myriad Genetics,’s market cap now stands at $2,078,616,513.

Myriad Genetics, currently has roughly 2600 employees.

About Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

