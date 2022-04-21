MYR (MYRG) Down 1.29% for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYRG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) moved 1.29% down on April 21 to close at $92.01.

116,122 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 74,825 shares.

MYR lost 15.69% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About MYR Group Inc

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the United States and western Canada.

