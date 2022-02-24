Myovant (MYOV) gains 9.00% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange myov - Market Data & News Trade

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares gained 9.00%, or $1.07 per share, to close Thursday at $12.96. After opening the day at $11.46, shares of Myovant fluctuated between $13.00 and $11.32. 1,035,003 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 775,813. Thursday's activity brought Myovant’s market cap to $1,217,007,530.

About Myovant Sciences Ltd

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Myovant Sciences has one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Its lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is its majority shareholder.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

