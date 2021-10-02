Myovant (MYOV) falls 2.72% in Light Trading on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange myov - Market Data & News Trade

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) fell to close at $21.83 Friday after losing $0.61 (2.72%) on volume of 450,132 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $22.77 to a low of $21.76 while Myovant’s market cap now stands at $2,010,059,684.

About Myovant Sciences Ltd

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Myovant Sciences has one FDA-approved medicine, ORGOVYX™ (relugolix), for adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. Its lead product candidate, relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Myovant Sciences is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is its majority shareholder.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

