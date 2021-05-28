MX Gold Corp (MXL-H.VN) soared 26.67% for May 27

MX Gold Corp (TSX-V: MXL-H.VN) shares soared 26.67% to end trading Thursday at $0.10 per share - a net change of $0.02. Shares traded between $0.10 and $0.10 throughout the day.

1450 shares of MX Gold Corp exchanged hands.

Visit MX Gold Corp’s profile for more information.

About The TMX Group

TMX Group operates the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange, in addition to other derivatives and commodities exchanges. The TSX and TSX Venture Exchange together form the 10th largest stock exchange in the world with over 3,500 listed companies.

To get more information on MX Gold Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: MX Gold Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by Barchart as of 4:30pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer