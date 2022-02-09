Mustang Bio (MBIO) gains 5.77% to Close at $1.10 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO), a New York, New York, company, gained to close at $1.10 Wednesday after gaining $0.06 (5.77%) on volume of 1,513,637 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.14 to a low of $1.05 while Mustang Bio’s market cap now stands at $101,840,671.

About Mustang Bio Inc

Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

