Muscle Maker (GRIL) falls 4.10% in Active Trading on December 22

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL), a Burleson, Texas, company, fell to close at $0.76 Wednesday after losing $0.0323 (4.10%) on volume of 1,780,695 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.85 to a low of $0.75 while Muscle Maker’s market cap now stands at $18,578,350.

About Muscle Maker Inc

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest's health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

