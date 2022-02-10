Murphy USA (MUSA) falls 2.95% on Moderate Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUSA - Market Data & News Trade

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) shares fell 2.95%, or $5.34 per share, to close Thursday at $175.84. After opening the day at $178.35, shares of Murphy USA fluctuated between $181.00 and $174.86. 251,640 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 268,958. Thursday's activity brought Murphy USA’s market cap to $4,507,341,536.

Murphy USA is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas..

About Murphy USA Inc

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

