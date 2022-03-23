Murphy USA (MUSA) Drops in Light Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUSA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) fell $5.01 to end the day Wednesday at $186.87.

The company started at $189.99 and shares fluctuated between $192.25 and $186.22 with 164,157 shares trading hands.

Murphy USA is averaging 334,898 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 3.54% YTD.

Murphy USA expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Murphy USA Inc

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

