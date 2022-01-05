Mueller Water Products - Series A (MWA) falls 0.42% to Close at $14.19 on January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MWA - Market Data & News Trade

Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A (NYSE: MWA) shares fell 0.42%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.19. After opening the day at $14.28, shares of Mueller Water Products - Series A fluctuated between $14.41 and $14.14. 1,027,800 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,020,820. Tuesday's activity brought Mueller Water Products - Series A’s market cap to $2,242,006,335.

Mueller Water Products - Series A is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and employs more than 4200 people.

About Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

Visit Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Mueller Water Products Inc - Series A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021 Inflation Will Not Magically Disappear in 2022